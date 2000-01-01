L&G Managed Monthly Income R Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.12%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha0.16
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.18%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0001572295
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to provide a high income from a managed portfolio that includes fixed interest securities and Government and other public securities. Investments may be made in stocks traded on overseas markets.