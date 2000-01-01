Investment Strategy

The objective of this Fund is to deliver long term capital growth which exceeds the Bank of England's base interest rate as set by the Monetary Policy Committee or successor bodies. Whilst the Fund aims to achieve capital growth above the Bank of England base rate over rolling three year periods, there is no guarantee that this will be achieved over that period or any other period and capital invested in the Fund is at risk. The Fund will invest principally in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares, fixed interest securities and cash. The Fund will invest up to 35% in UK and overseas companies' shares.