L&G Mixed Investment 20-60% I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.14%
- 3 Year sharpe0.91
- 3 Year alpha0.06
- Distribution Typeincome
- Benchmark-
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.46%
- SectorMixed Investment 20-60% Shares
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BMHTPN10
Investment Strategy
The objective of this Fund is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The fund will invest in shares, fixed interest securities and other assets, including those giving indirect exposure to commodities and real property. Between 20 and 60% of the Fund's property will be invested in shares.