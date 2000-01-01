L&G Mixed Investment 40-85% I Inc

  • Yield History2.58%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.95
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.47%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BMHTPV93

The objective of this fund is to provide long-term growth of both capital and income. The fund will invest between 40 and 85% in a broad range of UK and overseas companies' shares with the balance predominantly in fixed interest securities.

