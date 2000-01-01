L&G Multi-Index 6 I Acc

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History2.05%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha0.1
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.31%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B95KML23

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Fund is to generate capital growth and income, and to keep the Fund within a pre-determined risk profile. The Fund's potential gains and losses are likely to be constrained by the aim to stay within the risk profile.

Latest news

