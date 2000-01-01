L&G Multi-Index Income 4 I Acc

  • Yield History3.22%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.18
  • 3 Year alpha2.02
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkN/A
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.36%
  • SectorVolatility Managed
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ0RRN72

Investment Strategy

The Fund objective is to provide a combination of income and capital growth, and to keep the Fund within a pre-determined risk profile. While this will be the Fund's focus, it will have a bias towards assets that pay a higher income. The Fund's potential gains and losses are likely to be constrained by the aim to stay within its particular risk profile.

