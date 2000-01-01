Investment Strategy

The Scheme’s investment objective is to achieve a high income with some potential for capital growth. The fund will invest in a wide range of investment funds (including funds which are not authorised for sale in the UK) that hold company shares, bonds (a type of loan which pays interest) issued by companies, commercial property and cash. The fund manager will select investment funds that invest across all countries, currencies and sectors. The bonds that these funds invest in may be investment grade (rated as lower risk) or sub-investment grade (rated as higher risk). Investment and sub-investment grade bonds are bonds that have been given a credit rating by a rating agency.