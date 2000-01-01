L&G (N) Tracker I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.74
- 3 Year alpha0.34
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.10%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B85JJM22
Investment Strategy
The objective of this fund is to provide growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE All-Share Index. The fund will invest almost entirely in company shares. The fund's investments will closely match those that make up the Index. The Index consists of a broad spread of UK company shares. The fund may use derivatives to reduce risk or cost, or to generate additional capital or income with no, or an acceptably low, level of risk.