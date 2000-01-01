L&G Real Income Builder I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.43%
- 3 Year sharpe0.80
- 3 Year alpha-0.72
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.55%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BZ6RXW28
Investment Strategy
The Fund’s primary objective is to generate income which grows at the rate of inflation +4%, where income is measured on a per unit basis over three year rolling time periods. The Fund has a secondary objective to achieve capital growth in line with income growth over the medium to long term. The Fund will achieve its objectives by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in the L&G Real Income Builder Fund. While it is envisaged that the Fund will normally be fully invested in the L&G Real Income Builder Fund, the Fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash. The Fund will use derivatives for hedging purposes only.