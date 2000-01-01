L&G Real Income Builder I Inc

  • Yield History2.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.80
  • 3 Year alpha-0.71
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkUK CPI + 4%
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.55%
  • SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BZ6RXT98

Investment Strategy

The Fund’s primary objective is to generate income which grows at the rate of inflation +4%, where income is measured on a per unit basis over three year rolling time periods. The Fund has a secondary objective to achieve capital growth in line with income growth over the medium to long term. The Fund will achieve its objectives by permanently investing not less than 85% of its assets in the L&G Real Income Builder Fund. While it is envisaged that the Fund will normally be fully invested in the L&G Real Income Builder Fund, the Fund may also hold up to 15% of its assets in cash or near cash. The Fund will use derivatives for hedging purposes only.

