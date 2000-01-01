Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to track the total return of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Corporates 1-5 Index (the “Index”) (after adjustment for management charges and taxation). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Index. The bonds the Fund invests in will be primarily composed of short dated investment grade sterling denominated corporate bonds and will be held with weightings generally proportionate to the weightings in the Index. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted deposits, money market instruments, cash, near cash and units in collective investment schemes.