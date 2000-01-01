L&G Sterling Corporate Bond Index I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.94
  • 3 Year alpha-0.46
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts ex BBB TR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.14%
  • Sector£ Corporate Bond
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4M01C47

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB (after adjustment for management charge and taxation). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index. Securities in the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their issuance of debt.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .