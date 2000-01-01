Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB (after adjustment for management charge and taxation). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index. Securities in the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their issuance of debt.