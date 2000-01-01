L&G Sterling Corporate Bond Index I Inc
- Yield History2.03%
- 3 Year sharpe0.94
- 3 Year alpha-0.46
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMarkit iBoxx GBP NonGilts ex BBB TR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.14%
- Sector£ Corporate Bond
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B72V3J91
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the performance of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB (after adjustment for management charge and taxation). The Fund will invest primarily in the securities that make up the constituents of the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index. Securities in the Markit iBoxx Sterling Non-Gilts ex BBB Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their issuance of debt.