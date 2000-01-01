Investment Strategy

The objective of this fund is to provide a high income, whilst aiming to preserve capital over the long term. The fund will invest in bonds (a type of loan which pays interest). These bonds will have a pre-set rate of income (either set at a fixed level or varying in a pre-determined way). The bonds that the fund invests in will be at least 80% investment grade (rated as lower risk). The fund may also invest up to 20% in sub-investment grade bonds (rated as higher risk). Investment and sub-investment grade bonds are bonds that have been given a credit rating by a rating agency. Credit ratings give an indication of how likely it is that the issuer of a bond will be able to pay back interest and the loan on time. The bonds that the fund invests in may be issued by companies, governments or other public issuers worldwide.