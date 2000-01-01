L&G UK 100 Index I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.32%
- 3 Year sharpe0.71
- 3 Year alpha0.12
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 100 TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.10%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B0CNH502
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the UK equity market as represented by the FTSE 100 Index. Securities in the FTSE 100 Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.