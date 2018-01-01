L&G UK 100 Index R Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide growth by tracking the capital performance of the FTSE 100 Index, the “Benchmark Index”. This objective is after the deduction of charges and taxation. The Benchmark Index is comprised of the 100 most highly capitalised mature companies listed on London Stock Exchange. The Fund is a Replicating Fund as it seeks to replicate as closely as possible the constituents of the Benchmark Index by holding all, or substantially all, of the assets comprising the Benchmark Index in similar proportions to their weightings in the Benchmark Index. The Fund will have at least 90% exposure to assets that are included in the Benchmark Index.