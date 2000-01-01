L&G UK 350 Index A Acc

Fund Info

  • Yield History3.57%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.63
  • 3 Year alpha-0.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE 350 TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.52%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0000179696

Investment Strategy

The objective of this fund is to provide growth by tracking the performance of the FTSE 350 Index, and to generate a level of income into the fund equal to that of the Index. The fund will invest almost entirely in company shares. The fund's investments will closely match those that make up the Index. The Index consists of shares of the 350 largest UK companies.

