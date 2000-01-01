Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to provide a combination of growth and income by tracking the performance of the FTSE 350 Index, the “Benchmark Index”. This objective is after the deduction of charges and taxation. The Fund will invest at least 90% in assets that are included in the Benchmark Index. The Benchmark Index consists of shares of the 350 largest companies on the UK stock market in accordance with the index provider’s methodology. Such shares in companies are from all economic sectors. The Fund is a Replicating Fund as it replicates as closely as possible the constituents of the Benchmark Index by holding all, or substantially all, of the assets comprising the Benchmark Index in similar proportions to their weightings in the Benchmark Index.