L&G UK Alpha I Acc

Fund
  • Yield History0.68%
  • 3 Year sharpe-0.22
  • 3 Year alpha-6.8
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B28PT700

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to secure capital growth by investing in a concentrated portfolio of UK equities. The Fund aims to invest in small to mid-cap companies by market capitalisation and also larger companies which form part of the FTSE All Share, Fledgling and AIM indices.

Latest news

