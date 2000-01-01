Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to provide an income in excess of the FTSE All Share Index yield and to provide capital growth over the longer term. The Manager will seek to achieve the investment objective by investing predominantly in the securities of companies domiciled in the UK or in companies which have a significant part of their activities in the UK but which are domiciled or quoted on a regulated market outside the UK. The Fund may also invest in other non-UK domiciled securities which are traded in the UK. The Fund may use depositary receipts and derivatives both for efficient portfolio management and investment purposes. The Fund may also invest in other transferable securities, permitted deposits, money market instruments, cash, near cash and units in collective investment schemes.