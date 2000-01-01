Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the UK equity market, as represented by the FTSE All Share Index, by investment in a representative sample of stocks selected from all economic sectors. Securities in the FTSE All Share Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation. From time to time non index constituents may be held as a result of a corporate action and these holdings will be sold or transferred as soon as reasonably practical.