- Yield History2.82%
- 3 Year sharpe-
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE 250 Ex Investment Trust TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)
- OCF0.14%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BQ1JYX87
Investment Strategy
The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the UK equity market, as represented by the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index. The Fund will invest primarily in the equities that make up the constituents of the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index. Securities in the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation.