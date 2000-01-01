Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the UK equity market, as represented by the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index. The Fund will invest primarily in the equities that make up the constituents of the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index. Securities in the FTSE 250 ex. Investment Trusts Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation.