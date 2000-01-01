L&G UK Property Feeder I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.48%
  • 3 Year sharpe3.20
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Property
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.75%
  • SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK35F390

Investment Strategy

The objective of this fund is to achieve income and capital growth by investing solely in the Legal & General UK Property Fund (the ‘Master Fund’). While the fund will be solely invested in the Legal & General UK Property Fund, it may also hold cash where necessary to enable the making of payments to Unitholders or creditors.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .