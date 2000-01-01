L&G UK Property Feeder I Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.48%
- 3 Year sharpe3.20
- 3 Year alpha-
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkIA Property
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.75%
- SectorUK Direct Property
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BK35F390
Investment Strategy
The objective of this fund is to achieve income and capital growth by investing solely in the Legal & General UK Property Fund (the ‘Master Fund’). While the fund will be solely invested in the Legal & General UK Property Fund, it may also hold cash where necessary to enable the making of payments to Unitholders or creditors.