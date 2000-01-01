L&G UK Property Feeder R Inc

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.83%
  • 3 Year sharpe2.84
  • 3 Year alpha-
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Property
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF1.71%
  • IA SectorUK Direct Property
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00BK35F176

Investment Strategy

The fund aims to carry on Property Investment Business and to manage cash raised from investors for investment in the Property Investment Business. In doing so, the objective of the fund is to achieve income and capital growth through investing generally in commercial property.

Latest news

