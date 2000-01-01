L&G UK Select Equity I Inc

Fund
  • Yield History2.79%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.46
  • 3 Year alpha-2.05
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.78%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B887M570

Investment Strategy

The objective of this fund is to provide growth by investing predominantly in shares of UK companies. The fund currently has a target to outperform the benchmark (The FTSE All-Share Index) by 1.25% per annum before charges, measured over rolling three year periods.

