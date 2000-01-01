L&G UK Special Situations I Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History2.70%
- 3 Year sharpe0.25
- 3 Year alpha-3.83
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF0.79%
- SectorUK All Companies
- Manager GroupLegal & General
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B3DMY345
Investment Strategy
The investment objective is to maximise capital growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK companies. Securities of companies considered undervalued due to their special situation, such as recovery action, management change, refinancing activity or undervalued strategic assets, will be chosen.