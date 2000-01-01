L&G UK Special Situations I Acc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.70%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.25
  • 3 Year alpha-3.83
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE AllSh TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.79%
  • SectorUK All Companies
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B3DMY345

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise capital growth by investing predominantly in a portfolio of UK companies. Securities of companies considered undervalued due to their special situation, such as recovery action, management change, refinancing activity or undervalued strategic assets, will be chosen.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .