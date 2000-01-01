L&G US Index I Acc

  • Yield History1.36%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.00
  • 3 Year alpha-0.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkFTSE USA TR GBP
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.10%
  • SectorNorth America
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B0CNGT73

Investment Strategy

The objective of the Fund is to track the capital performance of the US equity market, as represented by the FTSE USA Index, by investment in a representative sample of stocks selected from all economic sectors. Securities in the FTSE USA Index will be held with weightings generally proportionate to their company’s market capitalisation.

