  • Yield History1.78%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.70
  • 3 Year alpha-1.72
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkIA Flexible Investments
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.82%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupLegal & General
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B7RL8L15

Investment Strategy

The investment objective is to maximise the overall return by investment in units of other FCA recognised schemes, which may represent all economic sectors, on a worldwide basis. The Manager will normally invest solely in its own schemes and provide a considerable UK content within the portfolio. However, if it considers it appropriate it will invest in other recognised schemes, if the prime underlying investments of such schemes are not equivalently represented in any of the Manager’s schemes.

