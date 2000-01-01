Libero Cautious B Inc

Fund
  • Yield History0.16%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-0.86
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.36%
  • SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
  • Manager GroupOldfield Partners
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4RLNB59

Investment Strategy

The aim of the Libero Cautious Fund is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund will aim to achieve its investment objective by providing a medium to low risk environment focusing on capital preservation through investment in a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment schemes, deposits, approved money market instruments and derivatives.

