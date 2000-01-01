Libero Cautious B Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.16%
- 3 Year sharpe0.51
- 3 Year alpha-0.86
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.36%
- SectorMixed Investment 0-35% Shares
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4RLNB59
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Libero Cautious Fund is to provide income and capital growth. The Fund will aim to achieve its investment objective by providing a medium to low risk environment focusing on capital preservation through investment in a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment schemes, deposits, approved money market instruments and derivatives.