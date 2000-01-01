Libero Strategic B Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.50%
- 3 Year sharpe0.73
- 3 Year alpha-0.99
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkNot Benchmarked
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.90%
- SectorMixed Investment 40-85% Shares
- Manager GroupOldfield Partners
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B4S3L509
Investment Strategy
The aim of the Libero Strategic Fund is to provide capital growth. The Fund will aim to achieve its investment objective through strategic allocation in a portfolio of transferable securities (including investment trusts), collective investment schemes, deposits, approved money market instruments and derivatives.