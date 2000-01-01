Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc
Fund Info
- Yield History0.85%
- 3 Year sharpe1.60
- 3 Year alpha7.41
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.65%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLindsell Train
- DomicileIreland
- ISINIE00B3NS4D25
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital and income growth over the long term. The Sub-Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing directly in a concentrated portfolio of global equities, primarily those listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges in developed countries world-wide.