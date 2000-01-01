Lindsell Train Global Equity B GBP Inc

  • Yield History0.85%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.60
  • 3 Year alpha7.41
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.65%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLindsell Train
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B3NS4D25

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Sub-Fund is to achieve capital and income growth over the long term. The Sub-Fund intends to achieve its investment objective by investing directly in a concentrated portfolio of global equities, primarily those listed or traded on Recognised Exchanges in developed countries world-wide.

