Lindsell Train Japanese Eq B GBP QutdInc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.43%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.04
  • 3 Year alpha6.6
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkTOPIX TR JPY
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.73%
  • SectorJapan
  • Manager GroupLindsell Train
  • DomicileIreland
  • ISINIE00B7FGDC41

Investment Strategy

To maximise total return over the longer term from a well-diversified portfolio of equities, (and, if considered appropriate, convertible securities) primarily quoted on stock markets in Japan.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .