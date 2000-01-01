Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Asia Income Fund is to provide a high level of income with long term (at least 5 years) capital appreciation. In order to meet this objective, it is intended that the target yield will be in excess of 110% of the yield of the MSCI All countries Asia Pacific Excluding Japan index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the target range may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence.