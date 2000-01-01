Liontrust China C Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History1.04%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.51
  • 3 Year alpha-1.44
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI China NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.04%
  • SectorChina/Greater China
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B5Q38588

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust China Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of Chinese companies. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in China, Hong Kong or Taiwan.

Latest news

