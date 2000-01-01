Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Emerging Markets Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of emerging market companies. These are companies in countries which, at the time of purchase, appear anywhere in the MSCI Emerging Markets Index. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in other companies outside of emerging markets, as well as in other eligible asset classes. Other eligible assets classes are collective investment schemes (which may include Liontrust managed funds), other transferable securities, cash or near cash, deposits and money-market instruments.