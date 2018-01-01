Liontrust European Growth Fund B Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Interactive Investor
Liontrust European Growth Fund B Inc

This stock can be held in:

Trading Account

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Liontrust

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B7T92B14

Benchmark

MSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR

Legal Structure

Unit Trust

Investment Strategy

The Fund aims to deliver capital growth over the long-term (5 years or more). The Fund will invest in companies which are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the EEA or Switzerland, but excludes shares listed in the UK. The Fund will typically invest 95% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets), corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits. The Fund is permitted to use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and for investment purposes.

