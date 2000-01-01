Liontrust European Growth I Inc

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History1.59%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.61
  • 3 Year alpha-3.24
  • Distribution Typeincome
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureUnit Trust
  • Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
  • OCF0.93%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B4ZM1M76

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust European Growth Fund is to provide long-term (at least 5 years) capital growth through a concentrated portfolio of investments primarily in European companies excluding the UK.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .