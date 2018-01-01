Liontrust European Growth R Inc fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund
Europe Excluding UK
Fund Info
income
Liontrust
United Kingdom
GB00B1GKBD09
MSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
Unit Trust
Investment Strategy
The Fund aims to deliver capital growth over the long-term (5 years or more). The Fund will invest in companies which are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in the EEA or Switzerland, but excludes shares listed in the UK. The Fund will typically invest 95% (minimum 80%) in equities or equity related derivatives but may also invest in collective investment schemes (up to 10% of Fund assets), corporate debt securities, other transferable securities, money market instruments, warrants, cash and deposits. The Fund is permitted to use derivatives for the purposes of efficient portfolio management and for investment purposes.
