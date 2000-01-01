Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Liontrust European Income Fund is to provide a high level of income, in order to meet this objective, it is intended that the yield of the Fund (the sum of all net distributions in an accounting period divided by the unit price at the end of said period) will be in excess of the net yield of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the yield may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence.