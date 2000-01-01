Liontrust European Income Retail Acc
Fund Info
- Yield History4.15%
- 3 Year sharpe0.39
- 3 Year alpha-3.32
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
- Legal StructureUnit Trust
- Fund Size (month end)Unit Trust
- OCF1.68%
- SectorEurope Excluding UK
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00BD2WZ212
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Liontrust European Income Fund is to provide a high level of income, in order to meet this objective, it is intended that the yield of the Fund (the sum of all net distributions in an accounting period divided by the unit price at the end of said period) will be in excess of the net yield of the MSCI Europe ex UK Index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the yield may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence.