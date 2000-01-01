Liontrust European Opports C Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History2.20%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.27
  • 3 Year alpha-8.49
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI Europe Ex UK NR EUR
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.07%
  • SectorEurope Excluding UK
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8LF7310

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust European Opportunities Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from Europe, excluding the UK. These are companies which, at the time of purchase, are incorporated, domiciled, listed or conduct significant business in Europe.

