Investment Strategy

The investment objective of the Liontrust European Enhanced Income Fund is to provide a high income yield. In order to meet this objective, it is intended that the target yield (the sum of all net distributions in an accounting period divided by the unit price at the start of said period) will be in excess of 125% of the net yield of the MSCI Europe ex UK index each year but this cannot be guaranteed and the target range may also be adjusted in the light of market conditions although it is not expected that this will be a regular occurrence.