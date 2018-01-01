Liontrust GF International Eq F GBP Acc fund price, performance, charts and research

Liontrust GF International Eq F GBP Acc
Fund
Global
This stock can be held in:
Fund Info
Distribution Type
accumulation
Manager Group
Majedie Asset Management
Domicile
Ireland
ISIN
IE00BKY59Z89
Benchmark
MSCI ACWI Ex USA NR USD
Legal Structure
Open Ended Investment Company
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of the Majedie Asset Management International Equity Fund is to aim to produce a total return in excess of the MSCI All Country World Index (ex-U.S.) (the Index) over any period of five years after all costs and charges have been deducted.
