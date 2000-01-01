Liontrust Global Alpha C Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History0.00%
- 3 Year sharpe1.02
- 3 Year alpha2.35
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- SectorFlexible Investment
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0031190555
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Global Alpha Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly, in a mix of asset classes across the world including, but not limited to, equity, fixed income and alternatives. There is no predetermined exposure to any asset class or region.