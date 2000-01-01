Liontrust Global Alpha C Acc GBP

Fund
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History0.00%
  • 3 Year sharpe1.02
  • 3 Year alpha2.35
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI World NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • SectorFlexible Investment
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0031190555

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Alpha Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests, directly or indirectly, in a mix of asset classes across the world including, but not limited to, equity, fixed income and alternatives. There is no predetermined exposure to any asset class or region.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .