Liontrust Global Dividend C Inc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History2.61%
- 3 Year sharpe0.95
- 3 Year alpha2.85
- Distribution Typeincome
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.20%
- SectorGlobal Equity Income
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B91RFZ23
Investment Strategy
The Investment objective of the Liontrust Global Dividend Fund is to generate income with the potential for long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies across the world.