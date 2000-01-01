Liontrust Global Equity B Acc GBP
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe0.90
- 3 Year alpha-1.66
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF1.41%
- SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB0030679160
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Global Equity Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world.