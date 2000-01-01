Liontrust Global Equity B Acc GBP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe0.90
  • 3 Year alpha-1.66
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF1.41%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB0030679160

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Equity Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world.

