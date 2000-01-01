Liontrust Global Equity C Acc GBP

Fund
Fund Info

  • Yield History0.33%
  • 3 Year sharpe0.98
  • 3 Year alpha-1.26
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR USD
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.96%
  • SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8DLY478

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Equity Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world.

Latest news

