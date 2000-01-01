Liontrust Global Innovation C Acc GBP
Fund
This fund can be held in
Fund Info
- Yield History-
- 3 Year sharpe1.10
- 3 Year alpha1.69
- Distribution Typeaccumulation
- BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
- Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
- Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
- OCF0.89%
- IA SectorGlobal
- Manager GroupLiontrust
- DomicileUnited Kingdom
- ISINGB00B8DLY478
Investment Strategy
The investment objective of Liontrust Global Innovation Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in other eligible asset classes.