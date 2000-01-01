Liontrust Global Innovation C Acc GBP

Fund
add to virtual portfolio
trade
choose an account
This fund can be held in
Trading AccountISAJISASIPP

Fund Info

  • Yield History-
  • 3 Year sharpe1.10
  • 3 Year alpha1.69
  • Distribution Typeaccumulation
  • BenchmarkMSCI ACWI NR GBP
  • Legal StructureOpen Ended Investment Company
  • Fund Size (month end)Open Ended Investment Company
  • OCF0.89%
  • IA SectorGlobal
  • Manager GroupLiontrust
  • DomicileUnited Kingdom
  • ISINGB00B8DLY478

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Innovation Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world. The Fund may also invest up to 20% in other eligible asset classes.

Latest news

Currently there for this fund. Visit our news hub for other news .