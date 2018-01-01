Interactive Investor
Liontrust Global Innovation C Inc GBP fund price, performance, charts and research

Fund Info

Distribution Type

income

Manager Group

Liontrust

Domicile

United Kingdom

ISIN

GB00B28R3411

Benchmark

MSCI ACWI NR GBP

Legal Structure

Open Ended Investment Company

Investment Strategy

The investment objective of Liontrust Global Innovation Fund is to generate long term (5 years or more) capital growth. The Fund invests at least 80% in shares of companies selected from across the world.

